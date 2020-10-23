Charlotte CharlesYork - Charlotte E. Charles, age 98 of York, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at VibraLife Mechanicsburg, PA. She was born August 17, 1922 in York, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Mable (Zumbrun) Rishel. Charlotte retired as a bank teller from Drovers Bank. She loved to camp and square dance with her husband. Charlotte was a member of the White Rose Squares. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Robert B. Charles; three siblings, Edward and Maurice Rishel and Ruth Gleim. She is survived by her two children, Ralph C. Eichelberger, Jr. and wife Jacqueline of Wheat Ridge, CO and Sandy L. Fulton and husband Ronald of Mechanicsburg, PA; sister, Marian Saylor of GA; her three grandchildren, Chad Eichelberger, Daniel Fulton and Allison Livingston and her seven great-grandchildren. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Mt. Rose Cemetery, York, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2578 Interstate Drive Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.