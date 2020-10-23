1/
Charlotte Charles
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Charles

York - Charlotte E. Charles, age 98 of York, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at VibraLife Mechanicsburg, PA. She was born August 17, 1922 in York, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Mable (Zumbrun) Rishel. Charlotte retired as a bank teller from Drovers Bank. She loved to camp and square dance with her husband. Charlotte was a member of the White Rose Squares. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Robert B. Charles; three siblings, Edward and Maurice Rishel and Ruth Gleim. She is survived by her two children, Ralph C. Eichelberger, Jr. and wife Jacqueline of Wheat Ridge, CO and Sandy L. Fulton and husband Ronald of Mechanicsburg, PA; sister, Marian Saylor of GA; her three grandchildren, Chad Eichelberger, Daniel Fulton and Allison Livingston and her seven great-grandchildren. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Mt. Rose Cemetery, York, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2578 Interstate Drive Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 697-4696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved