Charlotte E. Baker
York Twp. - Charlotte E. Baker, age 96, of York Township, Dallastown, died at 4:22 AM Monday, September 7, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services South. She was the wife of the late Philip S. Baker, with whom she shared 72 years of marriage.
Born on March 9, 1924 in Dallastown, a daughter of the late Samuel and Elsie (Smith) Sheffer, she was a 1941 graduate of William Penn High School and had attended Wilson College. She held secretarial positions during World War II, and then worked for Congressman Neiman Craley of the 19th Congressional District, and as a field representative for the American Cancer Society
. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Dallastown, and was an avid reader who supported her local library, Kaltreider-Benfer Library, in Red Lion.
Mrs. Baker is survived by a son, Theodore S. Baker, and his wife Laura Jacobs, of York; and a grandson, Matthew S. Baker. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Marguerite Hoyle, Fern Rost, and Betty Prescott; and a nephew, Terry Prescott.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 126 West Main Street, Dallastown, PA 17313, or to Kaltreider-Benfer Library, 147 South Charles Street, Red Lion, PA 17356.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of ManorCare Health Services South for the services and care given to Mrs. Baker.
