Charlotte E. Brenneman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte E. Brenneman

York - Charlotte E. Brenneman, 96, of York, died Friday June 12, 2020 at Country Meadows at Leader Heights.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Glen Rock Union Cemetery, 350 Church Street, Glen Rock, PA.

Miss Brenneman was born in Glen Rock on August 5, 1923, a daughter of the late Norman N. and Alta Vernette (Lamison) Brenneman.

She graduated from York High School and had retired as a Head Cashier at the J.E. Baker Company in York where she was employed for many years.

Charlotte was a long-time member of the York Chapter of Pilot International Clubs and served as the local District Governor in 1953.

She is survived by three nephews, Dwight S. "Sandy" Brenneman and wife, Kathy, of Shelby, NC, Norman L. Brenneman and wife, Cindy, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and Curtis A. Brenneman of Morganton, NC. She was predeceased by a brother, Dwight L. Brenneman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glen Rock Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved