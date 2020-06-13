Charlotte E. Brenneman
York - Charlotte E. Brenneman, 96, of York, died Friday June 12, 2020 at Country Meadows at Leader Heights.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Glen Rock Union Cemetery, 350 Church Street, Glen Rock, PA.
Miss Brenneman was born in Glen Rock on August 5, 1923, a daughter of the late Norman N. and Alta Vernette (Lamison) Brenneman.
She graduated from York High School and had retired as a Head Cashier at the J.E. Baker Company in York where she was employed for many years.
Charlotte was a long-time member of the York Chapter of Pilot International Clubs and served as the local District Governor in 1953.
She is survived by three nephews, Dwight S. "Sandy" Brenneman and wife, Kathy, of Shelby, NC, Norman L. Brenneman and wife, Cindy, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and Curtis A. Brenneman of Morganton, NC. She was predeceased by a brother, Dwight L. Brenneman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.