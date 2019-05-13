|
|
Charlotte Kelly
York - Charlotte May Kelly, 83, was lifted heavenward into the arms of the angels Friday, May 10, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services North, surrounded by loved ones. She was the wife of the late Russell (Rosie) F. Gurreri. They shared 38 years in a loving marriage.
Born in York on July 6, 1935, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Charles and Erma Mae (Dietz) Young.
She was a licensed beautician. She worked at various salons in York. She was the owner of Curly Q Hair Salon on West Market Street in York in the 1960's.
Charlotte loved music, dancing, shopping, crafts and most importantly sharing time with her family. She volunteered at nursing homes by helping take care of patients by talking to them and making their lives more enjoyable. She brought a smile to everyone's face that she encountered with her beautiful personality and charming sense of humor. Her magnificent spirit shall carry on to enlighten the other angels with her positivity and grace. She will be missed by all and forgotten by none.
Viewing will be held from 10 a. m. - 11 a m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the John w. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 2114 W. Market St, York. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her daughter, Juanita M. Miller and husband, Jim of Dover; granddaughter, Hailie M. Miller; one brother, Charles Young of York; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Young and one sister, Doris Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019