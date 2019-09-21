|
|
Charlotte M. Groff
York - Charlotte M. Groff, 88, died September 18, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Ernest C. Groff. They were married for 67 years prior to his death in 2017.
Born July 31, 1931 in Charlestown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sydnor C. and Avery E. (Bush) Gordon.
Charlotte was a seamstress for Hollis Manufacturing for 31 years. She was a 1948 graduate of Frederick High School in Maryland and a member of Water's Edge United Methodist Church (formerly St. Paul's United Methodist Church).
She is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Lockard of Middletown, MD. She is preceded in death by brothers and sisters, foster son, Richard C. Bowman, and granddaughter, Heather Marie Heffner.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019