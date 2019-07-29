|
Charlotte M. Jennings
Stewartstown - Charlotte M. Jennings, 81, entered the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Clinton E. Jennings who passed away in 1992.
Born in York she was the daughter of the late Harvey E. Kline and Helen M. (Arnold) Reheard. Charlotte worked as a nurse's aide at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Shrewsbury for many years prior to her retirement and had previously worked at the Hungerford Canning Factory and the Stewartstown Furniture Factory. She was a member of Stewartstown Baptist Church and the Stewartstown American Legion Post 455 ladies auxiliary. Charlotte enjoyed spending her summer months at Rehoboth Beach with her family and grand dog Khloe. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was everything to her and her family considered her the "rock" that sustained her family.
She is survived by her five children Kathy Dehoff, Mike Jennings and wife Jolene, Bonnie, wife of Dave Grove, Tammy Jennings and Sandy, wife of Brian Witman; seven grandchildren David Grove, Jr., Harry Dehoff, Chad Dehoff, Michael Jennings, Jr., Duane Jennings, Ashley Grove Fiehrer and Kristen Witman; seven great-grandchildren Gavin and Ava Grove, Dawson Dehoff, Ethan Jennings, Ty, Aidan and Miranda Germac. Charlotte was preceded in death by a son Clinton E. Jennings, Jr. and a great-granddaughter Brianna Jennings.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown with Pastor Timothy Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Stewartstown Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 100 W. Market St. York, PA 17401, or to York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406, or to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402.
The Jennings Family wants to extend a special thanks to the team members of SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, volunteers at Lutheran Services for transportation, the team members of HOPE and to the many friends at Westminster Place in Stewartstown for all the care that was provided over the years to Charlotte.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 29, 2019