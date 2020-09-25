Charlotte M. McCafferySpringettsbury Twp. - Charlotte M. McCaffery, age 94, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 1:45 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Eugene H. "Mac" McCaffery.Born on July 31, 1926 in York, she was the only child of the late Emory J. and Marian M. (Keech). She was a homemaker, and had previously worked as a bank teller, and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.Mrs. McCaffery is survived by a daughter, Sharon L. Wallick, of Holland, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Krista White and Kristopher Wallick; and two great grandchildren, Julian and Jocelyn Wallick.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with her Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Guests are invited to gather at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the Cemetery at 10:50 AM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 29 South George Street, York, PA 17401.