1/1
Charlotte M. (Patterson) Wallace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte M. (Patterson) Wallace

East Prospect - Charlotte M. (Patterson) Wallace, of East Prospect, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 9:45 am at Misericordia Nursing Home, at the age of 88. She was the wife of the late James G. Wallace who entered into rest on March 27, 1995.

She was born in York County on October 4, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Parker and Hilda (Waltemyer) Patterson. Charlotte graduated from the Red Lion High School, Class of 1949. She began her working career in a cigar factory and later worked at Bendix and ITT Grinnell as a parts distributor. She was a longtime member of the Water's Edge United Methodist Church in Craley. Charlotte enjoyed volunteering her time and helping with different events when asked, but most of all, she cherished the time she could be with her family.

Charlotte leaves her two loving daughters, Suzanne M. Worthing and her husband Jim of Wharton, TX and Cindy L. Armold and her husband Jon of Ormond Beach, FL, and a stepson, Thomas E. Dull of Gettysburg. She was the grandmother of Ashley Alexander (Michael) and Blair Fink, all of Texas, and Elijah Armold of FL and Ellary Gabriel of Wrightsville, along with six great grandchildren, Noah Smith, Reese Foxhoven, Laney Fink, Ethan Fink, Ava and Luke Alexander. Charlotte has two siblings, Parker Patterson and his wife Joy of Red Lion and Karl Patterson and his wife Shirley of Windsor, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith A. Wallace on April 16, 2020, and her siblings, Marion Tyson, Ken Patterson, Burnell Patterson and Phyllis Tyson.

Family and friends are invited to extend their condolences on Saturday, September 19th from 10-11 am, during the time of viewing, at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A private burial will take place at Craley St. Paul's UM Cemetery. Her pastor, Terry L. Robinson, will officiate.

A mask is recommended, and social distancing will be observed as much as possible.

Online condolences may be offered at: BurgFuneralHome.com










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved