Myrtle Beach, SC - Charlotte Mae Aughenbaugh, 84, of McConnellsburg PA and Myrtle Beach SC passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in her Myrtle Beach home surrounded by family. She was born in 1936 in York PA, the oldest of 13 children of the late Viola and Norman Friese.



Charlotte enjoyed a 35-year career with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and served on the board of directors for the NSF Federal Credit Union and Briarcliff RV Resort. She had the good fortune to travel the world with her family visiting England, Scotland, Panama, Hawaii, Egypt, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Mexico, the Caribbean as well as two US cross country trips in their RV. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to yard sales, doing crafts, and throwing parties with her friends. She was also a professional clown "Jingles" where she was able to do her favorite thing, make kids smile.



Charlotte leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Marlin; three children Patti & Randy Fischer, Christi & Gery Morrison and David & Gladis Aughenbaugh. She enjoyed her three grandchildren Danny, Leo and Curtis. She is also survived by siblings Donald Friese, Nancy Bates, Louise Brown, Judy Barnett, Debbie Whynegar , Phillip Friese, Ricky Friese and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. In leu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Briarcliff RV Park Pavilion Fund, Myrtle Beach SC.









