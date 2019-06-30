|
Charlotte Mae Gruendler
86 - Charlotte Mae Gruendler, 86, of York passed away at home Tuesday June 25,2019 surrounded by family. She was the wife of Eugene Gruendler.
Predeceased by her parents William and Sarah (Lannen) Hughes.
Surviving are a daughter Diane Gruendler of York; son Barry and wife Sarah of State College; a sister Doris Pelton and two brothers James and William Lannen.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am Monday July 1,2019 in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York,Pennsylvania.
John W. Keffer Funeral and Crematory 902 Mt.Rose Ave York,Pa., are handling arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019