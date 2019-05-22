Services
Beaver-Urich Funeral Home Inc
305 W Front St
Lewisberry, PA 17339
(717) 938-6172
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Beaver-Urich Funeral Home Inc
305 W Front St
Lewisberry, PA 17339
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Beaver-Urich Funeral Home Inc
305 W Front St
Lewisberry, PA 17339
YORK HAVEN - Charlotte N. (Schreiber) Markley, 75 of Newberry Township, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Ernest S. Markley. The couple celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on July 16, 2018.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Beaver-Urich Funeral Home, Inc., 305 W. Front Street in Lewisberry, with a viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Reverend Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill.

Mrs. Markley was born on July 7, 1943, the daughter of the late Calvin and Ellen M. (Williams) Schreiber.

Charlotte was a 1961 graduate of Cedar Cliff High School. She and her husband were Ham Radio operators and members of Pine Grove. Charlotte's call sign was N3URR and Ernest's is N3XGF.

Mrs. Markley leaves a son, Ernest S. Markley, Jr. of Etters; a daughter, Tina L. Keezel and her husband Terry of Etters; four grandchildren, Abby, Ernie, III, Shawn, and Shane and his wife Kate; two great grandchildren, Madden and Blake; and a brother, Barry Schreiber. She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Shavers and a daughter-in-law, Melody Markley.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 924-N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019
