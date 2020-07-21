Charlotte R. Halpin
York - Charlotte R. Halpin, age 89, of York, died at 2:16 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late William F. "Chief" Halpin.
Born October 31, 1930 in York, she was a daughter of the late Pius L. and Dorothy R. (Eisensmith) Kornbau. She had retired as a secretary for C.B. Red Klinedinst Bike Shop and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of York Paid Firefighters.
Mrs. Halpin is survived by four sons, Richard W. Halpin, and his wife Ellie, of York, James F. Halpin, his wife Rene, of Otto, North Carolina, Barry A. Halpin, of York, and Gregory C. Halpin, and his wife Louann, of York; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Audrey LeRew; and one brother, Robert Kornbau. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and George Kornbau.
A private graveside service will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. KuhnerEquities.com