Charlotte R. Halpin
1930 - 2020
Charlotte R. Halpin

York - Charlotte R. Halpin, age 89, of York, died at 2:16 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late William F. "Chief" Halpin.

Born October 31, 1930 in York, she was a daughter of the late Pius L. and Dorothy R. (Eisensmith) Kornbau. She had retired as a secretary for C.B. Red Klinedinst Bike Shop and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of York Paid Firefighters.

Mrs. Halpin is survived by four sons, Richard W. Halpin, and his wife Ellie, of York, James F. Halpin, his wife Rene, of Otto, North Carolina, Barry A. Halpin, of York, and Gregory C. Halpin, and his wife Louann, of York; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Audrey LeRew; and one brother, Robert Kornbau. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and George Kornbau.

A private graveside service will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
July 22, 2020
Condolences to families and friends. Have very good memories of our parents and yours from our childhood days. Rest In Peace. From our families to your "The Dedrick s"
Kim Dedrick (Bell)
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Halpin families-
Although it's been many many years ago since our families have been together, I will always cherish the memories of the fun we had at the river in Fly as well as the cabin my family had on the island between the Columbia & Wrightsville bridge. Charlotte was always in a good mood and she & my mom made excellent home made pizzas.
Charlotte was well known for her hand made cotton Christmas tree. She & Bill are now together in everlasting life.
Deb (Dedrick) Heckman
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dick, Barry, Jim and Greg, we are so sorry for your loss. Mike and Sandy
Mike Young
Friend
July 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Halpin family.
John Orendorff
July 21, 2020
Dick, Greg, Barry & Jim,
Our sympathies on the loss of your mother. May she rest in peace.
Chuck & Sheree Van Natter
