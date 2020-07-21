Halpin families-

Although it's been many many years ago since our families have been together, I will always cherish the memories of the fun we had at the river in Fly as well as the cabin my family had on the island between the Columbia & Wrightsville bridge. Charlotte was always in a good mood and she & my mom made excellent home made pizzas.

Charlotte was well known for her hand made cotton Christmas tree. She & Bill are now together in everlasting life.

Deb (Dedrick) Heckman

Friend