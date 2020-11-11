1/1
Charlotte R. Sciortino

Dover - Charlotte Rose Sciortino of Dover entered into rest on November 10, 2020 at the age of 85. She was the wife of the late Raymond Sciortino. They were married 57 years.

Born May 31st, 1935, in York, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Sciortino) Martorana. She was owner and operator of Charlotte Rose Beauty Salon in York and Shiloh, retiring after 30 years.

She attended York Catholic High School and Empire Beauty School, graduating with a teacher's degree in Cosmetology.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Rosemarie Campanella and her husband, Pasquale, of York. A son, Rosario Sciortino and his wife Jennifer, of York. She leaves four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her brother Dominic Martorana and her sisters Mary Arcuri and Victoria Sciarrabba. She was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in York.

Viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in York. Funeral Mass immediately to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery immediately following the service. The family respectfully requires all well wishers to wear a mask. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's name to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
