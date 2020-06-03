Charlotte Rehmeyer Odell



Charlotte Rehmeyer Odell, 97, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in West Chester, Pennsylvania.



Charlotte was born in a country farmhouse in Shrewsbury (York County), Pennsylvania to Walter Owen Rehmeyer and Sarah Marie Fife Rehmeyer on February 12, 1923.



After graduating from New Freedom High School, she attended Gettysburg College, graduating with a Chemistry degree in 1945. While in graduate school at Indiana University she worked at Proctor and Gamble developing Crest toothpaste, the first with fluoride treatment.



In 1952 Charlotte and family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She raised three daughters, was active in many local and national organizations, and worked as a real estate agent. Throughout her life she loved flowers and birds and could identify many.



She is survived by her daughters Jude Odell, Anne Odell and husband Leo Bevon; Joan Odell and husband Dexter Chisholm and their sons Mitchell and Nicholas and his wife Carly. She is also survived by her half-sister, Carol Coeyman and her children and grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg College, Office of Annual Giving, 300 N. Washington St., Box 423, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or call 1-800-238-5528.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store