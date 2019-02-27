Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Charlotte V. Miller Obituary
Charlotte V. Miller

York - Charlotte V. Miller, 86, of York died February 21, 2019 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Ray L. "Shakey" Miller.

Born October 16, 1932 in York, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Addie (Burkholder) Grube.

Charlotte was a member of Longstown United Methodist Church where she was involved in many activities. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing crafts and spending time with her family and friends. Charlotte was known to put a smile on many people's faces.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon L. Miller of York; son, Kurt L. and his wife, Tracy A. Miller of York; brother, Harry and his wife, Pat Grube of Shiloh; sister, Doris Lerew of York; and sister-in-law, Jean Grube of York. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda K. Miller; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longstown United Methodist Church, 2975 Carol Road, York, PA 17402.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
