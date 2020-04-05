|
Cheryl J. Smith
Windsor - Cheryl J. Smith, 58, gained her wings peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on April 3rd, 2020. She was the long time spouse of Thomas H. March.
Born on June 26, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Marilyn J. Smith.
In addition to Thomas, she is also survived by her daughter Allison March, and her spouse Joseph Marsden, along with her son Anthony March and his spouse Tiffany Phillips. She also has seven grandchildren, Evan, Nikita, Jada, Beau, Luke, Harley, and Axel. She is also survived by her three brothers, David, Bobby, and Paul Smith, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her sister, Brenda Smith, and her two brothers Darrell and John Smith.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020