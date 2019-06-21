Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Windsor Cemetery (meet at cemetery by 10:45 am)
Chester C. Knisely


1928 - 2019
Chester C. Knisely Obituary
Chester C. Knisely

Dallastown - Chester C. Knisely, 90 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19th at the Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Stella R. (Herbst) Knisely.

Mr. Knisely was born in Red Lion on December 6, 1928 and was the son of the late Emory S. and Cora (Keller) Knisely.

Chester proudly served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He retired from the New Era Die Company after 40 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Dallastown American Legion Post 605, as well as the Union Hunting Lodge.

He is survived by his two sons, Denton E. Knisely and his wife Sheri of York and Tim B. Knisely of Dallastown. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Grayson, Clayton and Derek Knisely; three great grandchildren, and his two sisters, Anna Mae Miller and June Hatterer. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Dane R. Knisely and Kim M. Knisely, and his daughter-in-law, Laurie A. Knisely.

Following cremation, a graveside service to celebrate Chester's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 24th at the Windsor Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share memories with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019
