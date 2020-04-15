|
Chester H. Barshinger
Manchester Twp. - Chester H. Barshinger, age 85, of Manchester township, York, went to be home with his Lord at 12:42 PM Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Nancy J. (Eisenhart) Barshinger.
Born April 7, 1935 in York Township, a son of the late Wilson and Martha (Hengst) Barshinger, he retired in 2000 as the owner of Bar-Vell Paving and Excavating. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, and was a former member of the Out Door Country Club, West York Lions Club, West York Veterans of Foreign War Post 8951, and York County Home Builders Association.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Mr. Barshinger is survived by two daughters; Christa E. Schimmel, and her husband Bill, of York, Teresa J. "Tess" Eberly, and her husband Arthur, of York; a son, Randal A. Barshinger, and his wife Donna, of York; five grandchildren, Angela, Nichole, Chelsea, Kari, and Kyle; two great grandchildren, Darian and Isaiah; and two sisters, Edith Grim, of York and Leona Deardorff, of Dallastown. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Daugherty, and Flo Zarfoss; and three brothers, Paul, Joseph, and Glenn Barshinger.
Chet was a man of great faith and loved the Lord. He was a loving husband who committed a life time of love to his wife and family. He was an avid golfer who was blessed with great friends and family that shared his love of the sport. He loved his gardens, the outdoors, and enjoyed all of God's creations.
A private graveside service for immediate family is being held at Saint Paul's Wolf's Church Cemetery, with his Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Sterling E. Walsh, Jr., officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County Food Bank, 254 West Princess Street, York, PA 17403, or Salvation Army, 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020