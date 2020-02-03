|
Chester Lloyd Byers, Jr.
York - Chester Lloyd Byers, Jr., age 84 of York, died peacefully at ManorCare-Kingston Court, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Franklintown on July 12, 1935, he was the son of the late Chester L. Byers, Sr. and the late Grace (Hess) Byers. Chet was the loving husband of the late Mary Jean (Stauffer) Byers, who preceded him in death on August 13, 2009.
Chet was a 1953 graduate of Northern High School. He went on to serve in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Chet retired from Caterpillar, Inc., where he worked in the parts department.
Chet attended Miracle Tabernacle Revival Center in York and later in life attended York First Assembly of God Church. At Miracle Tabernacle, he would hand out food to the poor, sing hymns, and was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent. Chet was a firm believer in the power of prayer, and keep a prayer book, listing all those he prayed for through the years.
Chet enjoyed fishing, reading, NASCAR, funny movies, and the Three Stooges. He could often be seen in his yard riding his mowing tractor or selling fruit or the cars and bikes he would fix in the front lawn. Chet had a love of old cars, and in his younger years worked at the Susquehanna Race Track.
Chet was above all a family man. He always would make sure family and friends had enough to eat and something to drink. He enjoyed family reunions, and was the reunion auctioneer. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having a peanut butter cup with them or an oatmeal cream pie, affectionately known as a "Pappy Cookie". He will be greatly missed.
Chet is survived by his children Deborah Hollingshead, and her husband Jim of Thomasville, Chester L. Byers, III, and his wife Kathryn of West York, Kevin Byres of Winterstown, Kimberly Ford, and her husband Gerald Ford, III of Dover, and Amy Grandstaff, and her husband Jasen of Loganville. He is also survived by his sisters Delores Benfer of Harrisburg, Nancy Hess, and her husband Dean of Harrisburg, his 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 5 beloved great-grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Chet's life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12:00pm from the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York, with Pastor Kevin Cross officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00pm and again at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 to 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chet's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C, York, PA 17402 or ManorCare Kingston Court, 2400 Kingston Court, York, PA 17402 (please write "In memory of Chester Byers" in check memo).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020