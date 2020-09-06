1/1
Rev. Chester R. Hensley
Fawn Grove - Chester Royce Hensley 79 years old preached the Gospel for 50 years,died on Friday September 4th at his home in Fawn Grove Pa., surrounded by his family. He was born August 4th 1941 in Pound Va., he was the son of the late Charles V. and Margaret (Short) Hensley. Preceded in death by his Grandson Ryan D. Blake, sisters Wilma Gene Martin and Louise Bailey. Survived by his wife Margaret (Loretta) Hensley. Five children Pamela L. McGibney and her husband Jim of Delta Pa., Daughter Karen A. Blake of Fawn Grove Pa., Jeffery S. Hensley and his wife Susan of Meadowview Va., Steven B. Hensley and his wife Alicia of Red Lion Pa., Sheila K. Denman and her husband Robert of Fawn Grove Pa., Nine grandchildren, Alicia, Jared, Ryan, Tim, Tara, Sean, Josh, Summer, Grant. Nine great grandchildren, Alexis, Jaden, Darieyn, Denaura, Kaydence,Tim Jr.,Paisley, Caleb, Grayson. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from 5 to 7 pm and with a service to follow from 7 to 8 pm at Gospel Baptist Tabernacle on Sharon Road in Jarrettsville, Md. Rev. Sean Denman will be officiating the services. Interment will be held on Friday in the Hensley-Addington Cemetery, Rocky Fork Road Va. Directions to the cemetery may be obtained by contacting Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va., at: 276-679-0192.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
