Services
Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Ruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester R. "Checker" Ruff Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chester R. "Checker" Ruff Jr. Obituary
Chester R. "Checker" Ruff, Jr.

Dover, PA - CHESTER R. "CHECKER" RUFF, JR., 90 years of Dover, PA formerly of Delta, PA, died on May 7, 2019 in WellSpan York Hospital. Married January 6, 1951, he was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Mackison) Ruff, and at the time of her death in 2014, they had been married for 63 years. Born June 4, 1928 in York, PA, Checker was a son of the late Chester R. Ruff, Sr. and Ada (Wiley) Ruff.

After graduating from the former Delta High School in 1946, Checker went to serve our country in the United States Army until 1948. In 1951, he began his career with Aberdeen Proving Ground, retiring in 1985 as an automotive testing superintendent. Checker was a former member of Slateville Presbyterian Church and had enjoyed going to car races. His memberships included the Hawks Gun Club of York, Shiloh American Legion Post #791, West York VFW Post #8951 and member as well as past master of Friendship Lodge #663 F & AM of Fawn Grove, PA.

He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Jane Ruff, spouse Gina Pederson, of Charleston, SC; a nephew, John Mackison, II, wife Kristine, sons John Hunter and Jordan, all of York, PA; several additional nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews He is preceded in death by his brother, Marvin N. Ruff and sisters, Reba R. Kiser and Ruth Wilt

Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Injured Drivers Fund, York County Racing Club, 568 Yale St., York, Pa 17403, https://www.ycrc.org.

Harkins Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now