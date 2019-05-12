|
|
Chester R. "Checker" Ruff, Jr.
Dover, PA - CHESTER R. "CHECKER" RUFF, JR., 90 years of Dover, PA formerly of Delta, PA, died on May 7, 2019 in WellSpan York Hospital. Married January 6, 1951, he was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Mackison) Ruff, and at the time of her death in 2014, they had been married for 63 years. Born June 4, 1928 in York, PA, Checker was a son of the late Chester R. Ruff, Sr. and Ada (Wiley) Ruff.
After graduating from the former Delta High School in 1946, Checker went to serve our country in the United States Army until 1948. In 1951, he began his career with Aberdeen Proving Ground, retiring in 1985 as an automotive testing superintendent. Checker was a former member of Slateville Presbyterian Church and had enjoyed going to car races. His memberships included the Hawks Gun Club of York, Shiloh American Legion Post #791, West York VFW Post #8951 and member as well as past master of Friendship Lodge #663 F & AM of Fawn Grove, PA.
He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Jane Ruff, spouse Gina Pederson, of Charleston, SC; a nephew, John Mackison, II, wife Kristine, sons John Hunter and Jordan, all of York, PA; several additional nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews He is preceded in death by his brother, Marvin N. Ruff and sisters, Reba R. Kiser and Ruth Wilt
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Injured Drivers Fund, York County Racing Club, 568 Yale St., York, Pa 17403, https://www.ycrc.org.
Harkins Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019