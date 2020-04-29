|
|
Cheyenne Raye Stine
It is with tremendous sadness and heartache that the family of Cheyenne Raye Stine announces her passing on April 28, 2020 at the far too young age of 25.
Cheyenne had a fiery spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved helping others and found purpose and joy in being of service to the elderly as a CNA.
She will forever be missed and lovingly remembered by her father Jeremy and his wife Stacy, her mother Lori (Broom) and her husband Christopher; her sisters Miranda (Harding), Olivia (Beatty) Savannah and Kyah; her brothers Hunter (Beatty) and Dalton; step/half siblings Maddie Kerns, Zachary Poff, Collin and Mason Broom, nephews and nieces David, Lincoln, Aubrey, Liam and Skylar as well her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private cremation services will be held.
Memorial donations in memory of Cheyenne may be made to Mental Health America at https://classy.org/fundraiser/2747942.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020