Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewartstown Baptist Church
18631 Five Forks Rd.
Stewartstown, PA
China Marie (Gwinn) Goddard


1931 - 2019
China Marie (Gwinn) Goddard Obituary
China Marie (Gwinn) Goddard

Felton - China Marie (Gwinn) Goddard, 88, of Felton passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Melvin Arden Goddard who passed away in 1996.

Born in Elton, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Elmore and Sylvia Charity (Patterson) Gwinn.

China was a member of Stewartstown Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She also was a Women's Organization Leader and active in the WMU at church. She liked sewing, crafting and flower gardening.

China was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. She leaves to cherish her memory, four children James Andrew Goddard, Sheila Rose Slayton and her husband Rev. Ronald Slayton, Sharon Jean Mason and her husband Charles Mason, Jr. and William Avery Goddard; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and four siblings Franklin Gwinn, Joledia Meadows, Leva Boardwine and Floyd Gwinn.

She was also preceded in death by a sister Cathern Shaffer and a daughter-in-law Deborah Goddard.

There will be a viewing on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Stewartstown Baptist Church; 18631 Five Forks Rd., Stewartstown, PA with Pastor Timothy Parker and Rev. Ronald Slayton officiating. Interment will be in Stewartstown Cemetery.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
