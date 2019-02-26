|
Christ L Moffet
Wrightsville - Christ L. Moffet, 86, of Wrightsville, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Doris McEvoy Moffet with whom he was married 58 years until her death in 2010. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Lewis H. and Frances Warner Moffet.
He retired in 1995 after 42 years of service from ITT Grinnell Valves, Lancaster, where he was employed as a maintenance supervisor. He was a member of the Mount Wolf Horseshoe Club and was an accomplished woodworker. Christ enjoyed making Santa's, Snowman and Whirl-a-Gigs. He loved sports and enjoyed following his grandsons at their sporting events.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina, wife of Sam Keller; Patricia, wife of Gary Bortner; Julie, wife of Tom Nicholas; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, Ryan and Andrew; great grandchildren, Kinsey, Nora, Aaron and Luke; sisters, V. Betty Moffet and Sandra, wife of Thomas Mimnall. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Grace Keller.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with his grandson, Mr. Christopher Keller, presiding. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive fiends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Christ's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org) or to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019