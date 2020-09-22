Christa H. BosickYork - Christa Helene Bosick, 96, entered into rest Monday, September 21, 2020 at Rest Haven York. She was the wife of the late George A. Bosick.Viewing will be 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Bill Garrott as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.Christa was born November 30, 1923 in Klein Auheim, Germany, a daughter of the late Josef and Katherina (Schmitt) Schuster. She retired from Green's Dairy. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.Christa is survived by a daughter Rosemary B. Smith and her husband Stephen; a daughter-in-law Diane; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by a son Robert A. Bosick, a brother, and two sisters.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic School 115 N. Biesecker Rd, Thomasville, PA 17364.