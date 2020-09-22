1/1
Christa H. Bosick
1923 - 2020
Christa H. Bosick

York - Christa Helene Bosick, 96, entered into rest Monday, September 21, 2020 at Rest Haven York. She was the wife of the late George A. Bosick.

Viewing will be 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Bill Garrott as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Christa was born November 30, 1923 in Klein Auheim, Germany, a daughter of the late Josef and Katherina (Schmitt) Schuster. She retired from Green's Dairy. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Christa is survived by a daughter Rosemary B. Smith and her husband Stephen; a daughter-in-law Diane; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Robert A. Bosick, a brother, and two sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic School 115 N. Biesecker Rd, Thomasville, PA 17364.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
