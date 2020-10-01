Christian A. MusserManchester Twp. - Christian A. Musser, of West Manchester Township, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Country Meadows West York, twelve days before his 100th birthday. He was the husband of the late Ida (Ayres) Musser, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.Born on October 10, 1920 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Christian B. and Anna Bell (Doll) Musser. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1938, worked at the Musser farm until 1940, and at Beshore & Koller till 1941. He trained at Middletown Aircraft school as an Equipment Mechanic. In late 1942 till 1946, he worked first as a civilian and then as part of the Army/Air Force in Anchorage, Alaska at the Alaska Air Depot as an aircraft mechanic. As he loved Alaska, he continued working there for a year as a cab driver for his friend Harry (Peg) Baker.In 1948, he returned to Manchester because of his love of his family and went to work at Emrich Chevrolet and then Bowen McLaughlin. From 1953 to 1962, he returned to Beshore & Koller as a farm machinery mechanic. He then went to the Naval Ordinance Plant for a year, transferring to Mechanicsburg Naval Ships Parts Control Center from 1963 till his retirement in 1983.Mr. Musser is survived by a daughter, Patricia A. Calabrese, and her husband Andrew of Gibsonia; a daughter in law, Natividad Musser, of Etters; two grandchildren, Michelle A. Calabrese, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Daniel A. Calabrese, of Seattle, Washington; a brother, Glenn (Barbara) Musser, of Phoenixville; two sisters, who were also his neighbors at Country Meadows, Mary Fetrow and Martha Bentzel, both of York; and sister-in-law, Helen Musser, of Manchester. He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard E. Musser; and three brothers, Gordon, Paul and Alvin Musser.He loved becoming a grandpa at age 68 and 74, his family, and the other residents and staff at Country Meadows. He enjoyed USA travel by car and was an amazing navigator of York, PA and surrounding areas with his mental GPS. Puttering with equipment and machines was his job, hobby and life-long passion. Above all, he was a responsible, conscientious, kind, and respected person by all who knew him.Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 4360 Board Rd, Manchester, PA 17345.