Christie M. Hyle
Stewartstown - Christie M. Hyle, 72, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Walter D. "Dewey" Hyle, III who passed away in 2019.
Born in Baltimore, MD she was a daughter of the late Jack Pickett and Marie (Schott) Sharp. Christie worked as a secretary during her career and loved being with her family and attending car shows with her late husband Dewey.
She is survived by her three children Dawn Bloss and husband Kelly, Debbie Joines and husband Major and Walter D. Hyle, IV and wife Heather; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way; one sister Patricia Bena and husband James.
Graveside services will be held at 11AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 2405 Park Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17011. This organization was very special and dear to Christie.
Everyone in attendance for Thursday evening and Friday will be required to wear a face mask for everyone's continued safety. www.HartensteinCares.com