Christine A. Rudolph
Dover - Christine A. (Wisniewski) Rudolph, 70, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Colonial Manor, York. She was the wife of Robert T. Rudolph, with whom she married 49 year ago on May 22nd.
Mrs. Rudolph was born in Erie on June 15, 1949, daughter of the late Stanley and Stella (Zamorski) Wisniewski.
She retired in 2014 as a registered nurse, Certified Case Manager, for Wellspan.
Christine attended Shiloh Lutheran Church, York.
In addition to her husband, survivors include, three children, Nancy Cowder and her husband, Robert of Sunbury, Emilie Carl and her husband, Robert of Reading and Graham Rudolph and his wife, Shaunna of Leesburg, VA; five grandchildren, Emmaline and Cameron Cowder, Brandon and Alexis Carl and Logan Rudolph; and a brother, Raymond Wisniewski, Erie. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Robert, Matthew, Francis (Shorty), Anna and Katherine.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Please make memorial contributions to White Rose Hospice, 1412 6th Ave., York, PA 17403 or the Alzheimer Assoc., 706 Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 24 to May 26, 2020