Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Rudolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine A. Rudolph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine A. Rudolph Obituary
Christine A. Rudolph

Dover - Christine A. (Wisniewski) Rudolph, 70, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Colonial Manor, York. She was the wife of Robert T. Rudolph, with whom she married 49 year ago on May 22nd.

Mrs. Rudolph was born in Erie on June 15, 1949, daughter of the late Stanley and Stella (Zamorski) Wisniewski.

She retired in 2014 as a registered nurse, Certified Case Manager, for Wellspan.

Christine attended Shiloh Lutheran Church, York.

In addition to her husband, survivors include, three children, Nancy Cowder and her husband, Robert of Sunbury, Emilie Carl and her husband, Robert of Reading and Graham Rudolph and his wife, Shaunna of Leesburg, VA; five grandchildren, Emmaline and Cameron Cowder, Brandon and Alexis Carl and Logan Rudolph; and a brother, Raymond Wisniewski, Erie. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Robert, Matthew, Francis (Shorty), Anna and Katherine.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Please make memorial contributions to White Rose Hospice, 1412 6th Ave., York, PA 17403 or the Alzheimer Assoc., 706 Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 24 to May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -