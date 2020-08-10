Christine Alethea (Schell) Goldsmith



Fort Walton Beach, FL - Christine Alethea (Schell) Goldsmith, 88, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, formerly of Red Lion, PA, passed away July 15, 2020. Christine was born November 24, 1931 to Lewis and Florence (Beshore) Schell. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Goldsmith, Sr. and sons Gene Goldsmith and Thomas Goldsmith II.



She was also predeceased by several sisters: Esther, Jean, Joyce, Mary, Josephine, Hope and Jane and brothers: Louis, Charles, Floyd, Clarence and Jim.



She is survived by two sisters: Etta (Schell) Stump of Renova, PA and Gail (Schell) Stump of Dallastown, PA and one brother: Gary Schell and wife Betsy of Girad, PA; as well as, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Internment took place at Goldsmith Family Cemetery, Caneyville, KY.









