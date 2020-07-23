Christine Bennett

Christine BennettChristine (McKinney) Davis Bennett, 78, of the Cane Creek Community, Bakersville, NC passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Romie and Sallie McKinney and the wife of the late Jimmie Davis and Charles Bennett. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry McKinney. Christine was a member of the Cane Creek Baptist Church and the Cane Creek Community Center. She also loved hummingbirds.Survivors include her two sons: Stephen Carroll Davis and wife, Gail and Gregory Wayne Davis and wife, Amy both of York, PA; sister, Jane Pittman of Bakersville; brothers: Richard Lewis McKinney of Sandston, VA and Sam McKinney of Bakersville, NC; grandchildren: Joshua Davis, Ryan Davis, Koltin Davis and Addelyn Davis; special friend, Margie Hylmon and all her special friends.A private graveside service will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cane Creek Community Center, PO Box 165, Bakersville, NC 28705.