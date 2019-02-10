|
Christine E. Goodling
Glen Rock - Christine E. "Chris" (Walker) Goodling, 72, of Glen Rock, died Wednesday February 6, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Goodling with whom she celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary on November 9th.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday February 14, 2019, at St. Paul Hametown Lutheran Church, 11894 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, with Rev. Katie R. Brantner, officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be Private at the convenience of the family. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.
Christine was born January 16, 1947 and was a daughter of the late Sterling L. and Pauline E. (Bailey) Walker.
She graduated in 1964 from Susquehannock High School.
Chris retired in 2009 from Susquehanna Bank, where she was employed as a teller at the York New Salem Office and had previously worked at the Glen Rock State Bank, Glen Rock office, for over 22 years.
She was a 50-year member of St. Paul Hametown Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, where she severed on many committees within the church. She and Ken were the first couple to marry in the new church. Chris enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband Ken, she leaves a son, Russell L. Goodling and his wife Angela of Seven Valleys; a daughter, Kim S. Trimmer and her husband Ryan of Spring Grove; two grandchildren, Brooke C. Goodling and Ryan J. Poff and his wife Meghan; a great grandson, Jerome Poff; a sister Donna R. Copenheaver of York; and a brother Jere F. Walker of Manchester, PA. She was predeceased by a sister, Lynne D. Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Hametown Lutheran Church, 11894 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to H.O.P.E. P.O. Box 175, Shrewsbury, PA 17361
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019