Christine E. Kohr
York - Christine E. Kohr, 94, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019 at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York.
She was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Davidson of Glens Falls, NY. She was married to the late Dwight Kohr for 62 years.
Christine graduated from William Penn High School in York. After raising five sons, she enrolled in York College and graduated magna cum laude in 1977. She earned her CPA certificate while employed by Harry Ness and Co. where she worked until her retirement. She continued to teach accounting classes at York College for many years.
Christine was a Cub Scout den mother and a volunteer for the . She was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church in York and served as treasurer. She was a dedicated volunteer for many United Methodist Women activities including the rummage sales and bazaars.
In addition to taking her grandchildren on trips and cheering for Penn State football, she was an avid duplicate bridge player, with her final challenge on October 7, 2019. She had an adventurous spirit and waterskied well into her 60's, snorkeled at 80 years of age, and went parasailing.
Christine is survived by four sons, Mark (Sandra) of Dover, Douglas (Eva) of York, Sheldon (Lisa) of York, and Brent (Lisa) of Broadlands, VA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Nicole, Hillary, Keith, Evelyn, Sara, Ethan, Gabriella, and Aileen, and four great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, Howard, her son, Lawrence, and two grandsons, Drew and Matthew.
The family thanks the staff at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York for making the last year of Christine's life comfortable and enjoyable.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 N. Richland Ave., York, PA 17404. Her ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with the date to be determined.
To honor Christine, the family requests memorial donations to Calvary United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019