Christine Elizabeth (Fahringer) Hess
Christine Elizabeth (Fahringer) Hess

York - Christine Elizabeth (Fahringer) Hess, 56, of York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Windsor Township, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born Saturday, January 11, 1964, in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Claude Reuben Fahringer and Dorothy (Harms) Fahringer.

Christine enjoyed riding motorcycles as well as listening to music. She also enjoyed spending time with her fur babies, Diesel and Bode Jackson. She was a member of various American Legion Auxiliaries for over 20 years.

She is survived by her companion of over 10 years, Robert S. "Steve" Gibble, of York, as well as Christine's extended family and caring friends.

A celebration of Christine's life will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in the Hilltop Pavilion at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, 6000 Mount Pisgah Road, York, PA 17406. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear a face covering as well as practice social distancing. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christine's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunity.org

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
