Christine Mary Kent


1953 - 2020
York - Christine Mary Kent, 66, of York, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence.

The daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Quinn) Duffy, Christine was born on December 25, 1953 in Belfast, Ireland. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 19, settling in York shortly after her arrival and securing bartending and waitressing job at the Outdoor Country Club of York. It was at the club that she met the late Robert S. Kent, who also worked at the facility. The two soon married and the couple remained together until Mr. Kent's death in 1997.

A private graveside service was held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens on the morning of May 8.

She is survived by her two daughters; Kristin K. Faust of York, and Kima Kent Mead, also of York.

Kent was also the proud grandmother of Colin and Charlotte Faust of York.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 24, 2020
