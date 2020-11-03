Christine S. FreyYork - Christine S. Frey, age 54, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 8:50 AM Monday, November 2, 2020, at UPMC Harrisburg.Born August 31, 1966 in York, she was a daughter of Wilbert T. "Bill" Frey, of York, and the late Janet M. (Ilgenfritz) Frey. She was retired from Conestoga View Nursing Home in Lancaster, where she worked as an LPN, and was a member of Locust Grove United Church of Christ.In addition to her father Miss Frey is survived by a sister, Barbara A. Heikes, of York.Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Monday, November 9, 2020, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Sue Oelrich, officiating. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York PA 17402.