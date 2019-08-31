|
|
Christopher Bradley Rosier
Dover, PA. - Christopher Bradley Rosier, 51, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home in Dover, PA.
Born May 14, 1968, son of Darryl and Belita (Hirt) Rosier. Chris is survived by his wife, Shauna (Shirey) Rosier; a son, Seth Rosier; a daughter, Samantha Rosier; his 3 siblings, Duane Rosier, Darin Rosier, and Janine (Rosier) Johns.
In 1986, Chris was titled Drum Captain for the marching band of William Penn Sr. High School. His love of music and drumming continued after high school in many bands such as; Dead Lock, Vermillion, From These Wounds, and one of York's favorites, Paddywak. Aside from his love of music, he enjoyed metal detecting for treasures with his brother, Darin. In 2009, Chris started his own family run business, The Dover Mower, which he took great pride in.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at Emigsville Park, September 4, 2019 from 5PM-9PM. Former band Paddywak, will be hitting the stage one last time at the Racehorse Tavern on September 28, 2019, as a fundraising benefit for the family of Chris. Anyone is welcome to the life celebration and the Paddywak fundraiser. (The Racehorse Tavern is 21+).
Cremation services have been provided by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019