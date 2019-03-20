|
|
Christopher Huber, Jr.
Wrightsville - Christopher Joseph Huber, Jr, 82, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Brunswick at Longstown. He was the husband of Linda C. (Brooks) Huber. The couple would have celebrated 19 years of marriage in June of this year.
Born in York on November 24, 1936, Chris was the son of the late Christopher J. Huber, Sr and Dorothy M. (Sayers) Huber. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force. Chris was Susquehanna Broadcasting's vice president and general manager of WSBA & WARM when he retired in 2000 after 40 years. He had been actively involved in the community, serving with the Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, The former White Rose Foundation, Salvation Army, SPCA, Special Olympics Golf Tournament and Susan Byrnes Health Education Center. He loved animals, especially horses, and was passionate about sports. He especially enjoyed coaching EYC baseball. Chris was a member of St. Mary's Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St, York with the Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Huber is survived by four children, Elizabeth Heintzelman, David Huber, Kathy Cardello and Robert Huber; two step children, Terry W. Hildebrand, Jr and Thomas K. Hildebrand; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; two brothers, Bernard Huber and Michael Huber; and two sisters, Patricia Roth and Dorothy Hill. He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Huber.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St, York PA 17401 or to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019