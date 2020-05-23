Services
Christopher John Demory


1978 - 2020
Christopher John Demory

Christopher John Demory, age 41 years of Fawn Grove, PA died at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Christopher was born in Baltimore, MD on May 23, 1978, a son of Tony Demory of Fawn Grove, PA and Nancy C. (Burrell) Peterson and her husband, Donald of Baltimore County, MD.

Chris moved with his family to Fawn Grove in 1983. An automotive mechanic by trade, he most recently owned and operated Treat You Right Automotive Repair in Delta.

Chris' favorite pastime was fishing.

In addition to his parents he is survived by:

A son: Christopher Ray Demory of Fawn Grove

His significant other, Jen Gainer and her sons, Adam and Noah of Delta, PA

Brother: Ronald Demory and his wife, Connie of Kenton, Ohio

Sister: Angela Webb and her husband, Dustin of Baltimore County

Chris is also survived be many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Plans for a gathering to remember Chris will be made when the current restrictions are lifted.

This website will update as the information becomes available.

Contributions in Christopher's memory may be made to:

American Diabetes Association

PO Box 15829

Arlington, VA 22215

To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020
