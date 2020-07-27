1/
Christopher L. Hanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher L. Hanson

Hellam - Christopher L. Hanson age 52, of Hellam, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 after battling long illnesses.

Born April 9, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Leroy W. and Josephine M. (Aievoli) Hanson. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by 2 sons, Darien Seiple and Alex Keller; 2 grandchildren, Michael Seiple and Katelynn Seiple; 4 siblings Michael Hanson, Mark Hanson (Kelly), Barbara Heimbach (Douglas) and Joshua Hanson; 1 nephew Cory Hanson and 4 nieces Mary Jo Hanson, Dannielle Hanson, Jessica Hanson, and Sarah Hanson.

From Chris: To my family, friends and caregivers - I love you all! Thank you for your support and love. Thank you for your kind care. Per my request no services will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved