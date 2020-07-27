Christopher L. Hanson



Hellam - Christopher L. Hanson age 52, of Hellam, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 after battling long illnesses.



Born April 9, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Leroy W. and Josephine M. (Aievoli) Hanson. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by 2 sons, Darien Seiple and Alex Keller; 2 grandchildren, Michael Seiple and Katelynn Seiple; 4 siblings Michael Hanson, Mark Hanson (Kelly), Barbara Heimbach (Douglas) and Joshua Hanson; 1 nephew Cory Hanson and 4 nieces Mary Jo Hanson, Dannielle Hanson, Jessica Hanson, and Sarah Hanson.



From Chris: To my family, friends and caregivers - I love you all! Thank you for your support and love. Thank you for your kind care. Per my request no services will be held.









