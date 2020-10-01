Christopher M. RileyYork - Christopher Michael Riley, 36, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was the loving son of Jennifer (Palmer) Stabley and John A. Riley, Jr. and stepson of William Stabley. Born at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Chris was a 2001 graduate of Hereford High School. He was a certified welder, however, he was an exceptionally good cook and worked at restaurants in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida. His specialty was homemade soup. He was currently unemployed due to COVID-19.Chris loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, and camping. He enjoyed woodworking and a variety of crafts. He also liked to create pencil drawings and was a good artist. And best of all, he was funny, always making people laugh with his jokes and impressions, especially of Sean Connery. He had a big heart and was always willing to help others in need.Surviving in addition to his parents and step-father is his precious son, Bowen Lee Riley, whom he loved with all his heart and soul; brother, Sean A. Riley and his fiancée Jessica Marko of York-New Salem; sister, Shannen Riley, step sister, Kristen DiBlasi and her husband, Craig; paternal grandmother, Anna Riley of FL; nephews Sean A. Riley Jr. and Liam Riley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lee & Edie Palmer, paternal grandfather, John A. Riley Sr. There will be a private Life Celebration at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements.