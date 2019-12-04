|
|
Christopher R. Judge
York - Christopher R. Judge. 52, of York, PA passed away on November 24th at home.
He was born on May 23rd 1967 in New Jersey. He was the son of the late Diane M Judge (Fasula) and the late Richard F. Judge.
Christopher loved sports, especially Nascar and Football. He also loved spending time with his family and friends especially his children and their friends. Christopher loved his pets dearly.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years Madaline Judge (Thomas), his children Diane M. Judge, Andrew Judge and his fiancé Kayla Jordan and Vincent Cirone.
Brother Richard Judge and Wife Christina and their children Ryan, Connor, Alex and Danielle.
Aunt Veronica Miele (Fasula) and Uncle Richard Miele. Cousins, Gina Miele, Diana Caporino (Miele), her husband Jarod and their daughters Giana and Lilianna.
Sister-in-law Jennifer Johnson, her husband Christopher Gosselin, and their children Christopher and Ryan. Sister-in-law Naomi Johnson and her child Ariel. Mother-in-law Flora Johnson.
He was predeceased by, his Grandmother Anna Fasula, Grandfather Vincent Fasula, Aunt Vivian Fasula and Uncle Richard Fasula.
A celebration of life will be held on December 14th, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church of York, 150 Jefferson St, York PA, 17401 from 2-6pm.
Memorial contributions: Christopher Judge Memorial GoFundMe.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019