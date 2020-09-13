1/1
Christopher S. Wilhelm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher S. Wilhelm

York - Christopher Scott Wilhelm peacefully entered into heaven on 9/8/2020 at 30 years young after losing his battle to stage IV recurrent sarcoma.

He is survived by Cassandra Longnecker (mother), Glen Wilhelm (father), Tanya Matias (step mother), Dawson Wilhelm (brother), Steven Wilhelm (brother) and wife, Nicole, Grant Wilhelm (brother), Paige Wilhelm (sister), Morela Matias (step sister) and his fiancé, Ashley Stine.

Those who knew Chris will remember him best for his big heart, big personality, and even bigger dedication to serving others, whether it be from volunteering in the fire service since the age of 16 or working with individuals with intellectual disabilities for a living.

Chris always wanted to push himself to do better. After losing his leg to Ewing sarcoma in 2010, he still managed to be a top responder for Liberty Fire Company Station 25, and he never stopped following his dream of becoming a career firefighter, making it on several departments waiting lists. He had just became a member of North Codorus Township Station 12 and he had just been promoted as a supervisor at focus behavioral health while planning his wedding with his fiancé. Even though he wasn't always dealt the best hand of cards, he always made the best out of his situation.

When he wasn't busy helping others, he enjoyed spending time with his fiancé Ashley and their cats. Chris enjoyed fishing, watching Ravens football, Orioles baseball and the Capitals depending on the season. He touched the lives of many and he will be missed greatly.

The memorial service is being held at Alert Fire Company, 3118 North George Street, York PA 17318 on September 16th at 1pm.

The family is requesting all donations go to the Fireman's Museum of York County.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Alert Fire Company
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
Every time I start to write someth3i begin to tear up. Chris held a special spot in the life of my son who is intellectually disabled, which in turn warmedy heart. Chris gave direct care to my son and often times that was not the easiest of things to do. The job had its challenges ar re a but Chris always met thoes challenges with solutions. He introduced my son to so many new things. Things I never thought son would ever be able to do.....like Hockey. Given the disibility my son has it is difficult for him to build and maintain friendships;and he longs for friends. Chris took him to the one place he knew my son would be accepted. The firehouse! Chris and Daniel would joke and play around with each other like they were brothers. Chris was truly an extension of our family and will be missed daily.
Chris Scott
Friend
September 12, 2020
Chris touched the lives of so many. I am so proud of the footprint he has left on this earth and the relationship he has with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Anthony Zorbaugh
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
Chris had the heart of gold would do anything for anyone . Go rest easy now we will take it from here . You fought a courageous fight against an evil disease . We love you and you will never be forgotten.
Paul Wilhelm
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved