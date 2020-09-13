Christopher S. WilhelmYork - Christopher Scott Wilhelm peacefully entered into heaven on 9/8/2020 at 30 years young after losing his battle to stage IV recurrent sarcoma.He is survived by Cassandra Longnecker (mother), Glen Wilhelm (father), Tanya Matias (step mother), Dawson Wilhelm (brother), Steven Wilhelm (brother) and wife, Nicole, Grant Wilhelm (brother), Paige Wilhelm (sister), Morela Matias (step sister) and his fiancé, Ashley Stine.Those who knew Chris will remember him best for his big heart, big personality, and even bigger dedication to serving others, whether it be from volunteering in the fire service since the age of 16 or working with individuals with intellectual disabilities for a living.Chris always wanted to push himself to do better. After losing his leg to Ewing sarcoma in 2010, he still managed to be a top responder for Liberty Fire Company Station 25, and he never stopped following his dream of becoming a career firefighter, making it on several departments waiting lists. He had just became a member of North Codorus Township Station 12 and he had just been promoted as a supervisor at focus behavioral health while planning his wedding with his fiancé. Even though he wasn't always dealt the best hand of cards, he always made the best out of his situation.When he wasn't busy helping others, he enjoyed spending time with his fiancé Ashley and their cats. Chris enjoyed fishing, watching Ravens football, Orioles baseball and the Capitals depending on the season. He touched the lives of many and he will be missed greatly.The memorial service is being held at Alert Fire Company, 3118 North George Street, York PA 17318 on September 16th at 1pm.The family is requesting all donations go to the Fireman's Museum of York County.