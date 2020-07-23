Cianna Kelly HoytEdgewood, MD - Cianna Kelly Hoyt, born September 2, 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland passed away from an apparent suicide on July 17, 2020. She would have been 23 years old this fall.Cianna spent her early years in Edgewater, MD before moving to Stewartstown, PA at the age of 4 where she resided until graduation from Kennard Dale High School. Recently, Cianna had been living in Edgewood, MD.Cianna is survived by her adoptive parents, Robert and Kimberly Hoyt and their extended families, her partner Samantha Clark, her birthmother Kelly McDonald and Cianna's half-sisters Haley and Lily Hamel.Additionally, Cianna is survived by half-brother Kaliq Johnson, son of deceased birthfather William Daniel Johnson.Throughout her school years Cianna participated in softball, track and was involved in every music ensemble she was eligible for. Cianna loved making music, watching her Baltimore Ravens and skiing with her dad. Cianna loved taking trips to the beach and the mountains, and of course spending time with her close circle of friends. Cianna was a ranch hand at China Cat Stables for many years and was passionate about caring for and riding the horses. She was also an active member of the Company of Praise and Summer Theatre at Stewartstown United Methodist Church during her middle and high school years where she formed close bonds with the community and developed her deep love for making music.In her years after school, Cianna jumped right into the work industry and held various jobs from Lab Technician to Life Guard to Security Officer. She was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helping hand. Cianna loved the little family she had made for herself and was very proud of it. She was passionate about helping animals and giving back in any way she could.More recently, Cianna was passionate about social justice issues, such as Trans Rights, LGBTQAI Equality and Black Lives Matter; but has always been a crusader against hypocrisy and redundancies.Cianna had suffered from depression for many years and it became too much for her to bear. We are thankful for the time we got to spend with her and that she is no longer in pain.A Celebration of Life outdoor service will be planned and held atStewartstown United Methodist Church 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA on August 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Keith Braucher officiating. Family and friends planning to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair, wear masks, and social distance appropriately during the services.Those wishing to honor her memory are asked to support animal rescue organizations such as the York County SPCA, Leg Up Counseling (affiliated with China Cat Stables) located in Norrisville, MD, Stewartstown Summer Theatre, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Trevor Project.Online condolences may be shared with the family at