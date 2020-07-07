Cilgia A. Keller
Manchester - Cilgia A. (Kaufmann) Keller, 88, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Eugene W. Keller to whom she was married for 61 years.
Services for Mrs. Keller are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on August 12, 1931 in Manhattan, she was a daughter of the late Werner and Mariette (Brunner) Keller. Mrs. Keller received her undergraduate degree from Adelphi University and received her Master's Degree from St. John's University. Cilgia was a librarian for the New York Public library for many years until her retirement.
Mrs. Keller and her husband performed "Oh! A Puppet Show" as well as teaching piano lessons around York County. Cilgia was also a certified music teacher and a semi-professional opera singer in New York in her earlier years.
Mrs. Keller is survived by two daughters, Celeste Griffin and her husband, Timothy of Stony Point, NY and Estelle Keller of Manchester; and her grandson, Brendan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Reto Kaufmann.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York Food Bank, 254 W Princess St #3881, York, PA 17401.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com