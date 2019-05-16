|
Cindy J. (Price) Martin
Seven Valleys - Cindy J. (Price) Martin, 64, of Seven Valleys, passed from life to Life Eternal, after a brief illness, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 12:45 pm, with her loving companion, Richard "Rick" L. Rill, by her side, at Wellspan York Hospital.
She was born in Lewistown, Mifflin County on January 20, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Richard H. and Hazel J. (Jenepp) Price. Cindy was a secretary for many years, but most recently she was a homemaker. She loved to cook and was very talented artistically, making jewelry and crafts. She attended Genesis Church in York New Salem.
Besides her companion, Rick, she leaves her three siblings, Ronnie Casner and his wife Anna of McVeytown, Brenda Crossen and her husband Donnie of McVeytown, and Lee Price and his wife Cindy of Ligonier. She was an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Casner.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 16, 2019