Cindy L. Firestone
ETTERS - Cindy L. (Pepo) Firestone, 36, of Etters, lost a courageous battle to cancer at 7:48 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 and went home to be with her mother in heaven. She was the wife of Bryan Firestone whom she married 9 years ago on September 12, 2009.
Cindy was born October 5, 1982, in York and was the daughter of Clair F. Pepo, Jr., of York and the late Darla A. (Boering) Pepo.
In 2002, she graduated from Northeastern Senior High School in Manchester. She graduated from York College in 2006 with her Bachelor's Degree in Behavior Science and in 2009 a Masters Degree in Social Work from Temple University. Cindy was employed by T. W. Ponessa & Associates Counseling Services, Inc in York and Aspirations in Harrisburg. Cindy was passionate about her job, her kiddos and families that she worked with. Cindy loved life to the fullest and played as hard as she worked. She loved people and loved to travel. She loved hanging out with family, friends, gardening, doing wine tours, going to the beach, and snuggling with her baby Rozza and Bryan on the couch.
In addition to her husband, Bryan, and her furbaby Rozza, Cindy is survived by her father, Clair Pepo, Jr. of York; her sister, Holly J. Pepo of Mount Wolf; her loving father-in-law Rick; mother-in-law, Roxann; brother-in-law, Scott; sister-in-law, Dannielle, and nephews, Nathan, Noah, Malakai, and Ryu along with nieces, Nyla, Aura, and Quinn, followed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close family friends.
Viewing will be from 10:00 to 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Her celebration of Life service will begin at 12:00 PM to be followed by the burial in Quickels Cemetery. Celebrating her service will be Donna M. Hoffman, Certified Life-Cycle Celebrant.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019