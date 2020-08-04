1/1
Cindy L. Swope
Cindy L. Swope

Lower Windsor Twp. - It is with great sadness the Swope family announces the passing of Cindy L. Swope, age 54, who passed away at her residence at 10:40 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Cindy is survived by her grieving parents, Barry and Betty Swope; her son, Nathan Swope; two brothers, Barry and James Swope; as well as her companion of 10 years, Joe Hake. In addition Cindy leaves behind loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Cindy succumbed to heart ailments diagnosed last year and she fought valiantly to live out her remaining days with grace and strength. A service commemorating her life and brave fight will be held at a future date. Please hold this beautiful family in your hearts and prayers during this difficult time.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of arrangements.

To share online condolences please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
