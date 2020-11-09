1/1
Cindy S. Einsig
Cindy S. Einsig

Red Lion - Cindy S. (Burke) Einsig, 63, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy. She was the wife of Barry C. Einsig to whom she was married for 40 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery. The tribute service will be live streamed at Heffner's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heffnertributes.

Born on December 4, 1956 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of Nellie (Bennett) Mott and the late Frank Burke. Cindy was a 1974 graduate of Red Lion High School. She owned and operated a jewelry store in Red Lion and later retired from Zales Corp. in 2005.

Mrs. Einsig enjoyed antiquing, arts, rocks and fossils, dragonflies, and collecting glass and four-leaf clovers. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Barry, Cindy is survived by three sons, Scott Einsig and his wife, Breana of Arlington, VT, Jonathan Einsig and his wife, April of Seven Valleys and David Einsig of Olney, MD; six grandchildren, Harrison, Adele, Tatem, Corbin, Virginia and Soren; mother, Nellie Mott; three brothers, David Burke and his wife, Debbie of Red Lion, Timothy Burke and his wife, Terri of Marysville, TN and Todd Burke of Palm Springs, CA.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
