Claimantin N. Toma
Jacobus - Claimantin N. Toma, 90, entered into rest on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Petrous D. Farjo.
She was born November 25, 1928 in Al-Mousul, Iraq. The daughter of Nasser Toma and Madeline (Kazanji) Toma.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church.
A funeral service will be 10 am Saturday July 27, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Claimantin is survived by two sons David (Amar) Farjo of York and his children Sara and Peter Farjo and Nizar Farjo of Australia and his children Dina and Ramy Farjo, a sister Selma Mirza and a brother Faris Toma.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 26, 2019