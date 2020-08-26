1/1
Clair A. Moritz
1934 - 2020
Clair A. Moritz

York Springs - Clair A. Moritz, age 85, of York Springs, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born October 12, 1934, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Paul Theodore Moritz and Ellen Rebecca (Rhea) Moritz.

Clair graduated in the Class of 1952 from Biglerville High School. He retired from Precision Custom Components, LLC, in York, PA, after working as a fabricator for 32 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his garden, NASCAR racing, and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles; but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and being a jokester.

Clair is survived by two daughters, Deb (Ed) Slaybaugh of York Springs and Kim Kennedy of Aspers; one son, Clair L. (Cindy) Moritz of New Oxford; brother, Harold Raber of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Annabelle McDaniel of Mechanicsburg, Adeline Ecker of Dover, PA and Betty Little of McSherrystown, PA; 12 grandchildren, Justin Zepp, John Zepp, IV, Jessica Zepp, Jason Cottrill, Valerie Moritz, Michael Moritz, Kristin Moritz, Taylor Moritz, Karleigh Moritz, Tegan Moritz, Kai Weigle and Kodi Kennedy; eleven great-grandchildren, Lauren Zepp, Lucas Zepp, Liam Zepp, Bella Moritz, Trek Weigle, McKenzie Weigle, Skilar Weigle, Jaxson Weigle, Tenley Kennedy, Shylah Zepp and Paizley Moritz and a very special nephew, Artie Rhea.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, who passed January 24, 2004, Jacqueline (Pridemore) Moritz; son, Michael B. Moritz; six brothers, Arthur Rhea, Paul Moritz, Jr., Eugene Moritz, Robert Moritz, Kenneth Moritz and Richard Moritz and two sisters, Frances Fries and Mary Jane Moritz.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29 at Dugan Funeral Home with Reverend Wayne Hall officiating. A Public Viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Interment will be in Fairfield Union Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Clair's memory to a charity of your choice. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
